The Newsroom

A conversation with District Attorney Jason Smith after year one in office

By Benjamin Schachtman
Published November 21, 2025 at 7:42 AM EST
On today's episode, we sit down with Jason Smith, district attorney for New Hanover and Pender counties. After a tough race for DA in 2024, Smith faced several challenges: rebuilding morale, adapting to E-courts, new state and local laws, and the perennial challenge of youth violence.

On today’s show, we’re sitting down with Jason Smith, district attorney for Pender and New Hanover counties. A year ago, Smith won a contentious race to replace Ben David, who’d served as DA for twenty years.

Smith had "big shoes to fill," as many told him, but also serious challenges: restoring morale, implementing e-courts, a new state-wide digital court management system, and dealing with new state and local legislation, including Iryna’s law (a statewide criminal justice reform bill inspired by the murder of Iryna Zarustka in Charlotte) and Wilmington’s new anti-camping ordinance.

And, there’s the persistence and thorny issue of youth violence — a deeply complex and difficult issue that Smith has made his mission to take on.

The Newsroom
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
