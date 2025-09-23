© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Newsroom

A conversation about book challenges with New Hanover County school board member Josie Barnhart

By Benjamin Schachtman
Published September 23, 2025 at 7:19 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

On today's show, a slightly overdue conversation with Josie Barnhart, Republican vice-chair of the New Hanover County Board of Education, and a mother of three. Earlier this year, Barnhart challenged the book Blended in the district, leading to some tough questions about the intersecting roles of parent and elected official, as well as how to handle books in 'grey' areas of appropriateness.

On today’s show, I’m sitting down with Josie Barnhart, who is the Republican vice chair of the New Hanover County Board of Education and also a mother of children in the district.

Back in May, those two roles intersected when Barnhart — as a parent — challenged the book Blended, by Sharon Draper, which she felt was inappropriate, specifically, she thought the theme of racial profiling, leading to the book’s young female protagonist being accidentally shot by a police officer, was too mature for younger readers. Eventually, Barnhart took her case to the district committee, asking to remove the book from the school system as a whole. In the end, Superintendent Dr. Christopher Barnes came up with something of a compromise solution, removing the book from 3rd-grade libraries and requiring parental permission for 4th and 5th-grade students.

At the time, Barnhart voiced concern that WHQR had identified her in our reporting, saying she had challenged the book in her capacity as a mother, not a school board member. We felt that her role in elected office presented a clear complication — even a potential conflict of interest — and that made her challenge more newsworthy than if she’d just been a private citizen, especially because her challenge was not just for her child’s classroom, but for the whole school district.

I think it's fair to say that Barnhart and I didn't see eye-to-eye on the reporting at the time, but we’ve spoken a few times since, agreeing that there were some tough questions raised by the book challenge that felt unresolved — and we both felt it would be beneficial to have a conversation about it. Life happens, and our schedules didn’t line up for a few months, but we felt it was still an important discussion to have, so on Tuesday afternoon, she came to the WHQR studio to talk it through.

Related reporting and links:

The Newsroom
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman