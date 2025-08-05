2025 City of Wilmington Council Elections: Candidate Richard Collier

This is a special episode, part of our 2025 election coverage. You can find more interviews, election coverage, and voter info here.

This year, there are three open seats on council — and we have eight candidates, including six challengers and two incumbents. We also have three candidates for mayor, including our incumbent mayor.

While the city council race is technically non-partisan, the local Democratic and Republican parties do play a role in supporting candidates. For city council, we have three Republican candidates, one unaffiliated candidate, and four Democratic candidates — although the county Democratic Party implemented a straw poll to narrow its support to three of those candidates — and one of the two Democrats running for mayor. We’ll have more information on all that on the show page.

On today’s show, we’re interviewing Republican challenger Richard Collier, an engineer and member of the City of Wilmington's Planning Commission. You can find Collier's campaign site here.