A conversation with New Hanover County Commissioner Stephanie Walker about taxes, budget cuts, and spending priorities

On today’s show, I’m sitting down with Democratic New Hanover County Commissioner Stephanie Walker to talk about her perspective on the county’s budget negotiations — which are going on right now. Walker, who was recently elected to her first term as a commissioner in November after serving for four years on the county’s school board, campaigned as a strong education advocate. So we asked her about education funding, but also other issues — including the proposed removal of the county’s DEI program, and how The Endowment could step in with certain funding priorities.
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.