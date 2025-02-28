© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
The Newsroom

A conversation with New Hanover County Commissioner Dane Scalise about taxes, budget cuts, and spending priorities

By Benjamin Schachtman
Published February 28, 2025 at 3:44 PM EST
On today’s show, a conversation with New Hanover County Commissioner Dane Scalise about taxes and government spending. Scalise recently penned an opinion piece in the Wilmington Business Journal, which we’ll have links to on the page, where he laid out a fairly simple argument: if property values are going up, taxes should go down. So we invited him to the studio to unpack that idea, and get into some of the granular details of the county’s budgeting process — including where Scalise would like to trim the budget, and where he’d like to spend more.

Links:

Below: Photo of the budget "binder" from last year.

A page from the 2024-2025 budget analysis.
Benjamin Schachtman
/
WHQR
A page from the 2024-2025 New Hanover County budget analysis.

Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018.
