Cape Fear Conversations: Health and Social Equity

This conversation was part of WHQR's Cape Fear Conversations series, a project dedicated to improving public engagement with and discussions about important, difficult, and complicated issues.

Panelists:



Jason Black - Adult Residential Community Treatment Services (ARCTS) Program Director, Coastal Horizons Center

- Adult Residential Community Treatment Services (ARCTS) Program Director, Coastal Horizons Center Kevin Briggs - Senior Director of Laboratory & Respiratory Care Services, Novant Health

- Senior Director of Laboratory & Respiratory Care Services, Novant Health Dr. Umar Bowers - Medical Director, Dawson Med & Dawson Med Urgent Care

- Medical Director, Dawson Med & Dawson Med Urgent Care Hayley Sink - Director of Health Equity, Trillium

- Director of Health Equity, Trillium Leigh Quarles - Health Equity Network Officer, New Hanover Community Endowment

And thank you to Fawn Rhodes — Equity Coordinator, New Hanover Department of Health and Human Services