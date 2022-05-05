The Newsroom: Rouzer and Southworth-Beckwith square off in GOP primary for NC's 7th Congressional district
On this episode, conversations with the Republican primary candidates for North Carolina's 7th Congressional District: Incumbent David Rouzer, a four-term congressman, and challenger Max Southworth-Beckwith.
Incumbent David Rouzer hasn't faced a serious primary challenger since Woody White in 2014. He has won the last several elections by comfortable margins and touts his successful record in Congress. Max Southworth-Beckwith, a Libertarian-leaning political newcomer, said he decided to join the race after the "debacle" of the U.S.'s withdrawal from Afghanistan. Southworth-Beckwith said "competition breeds betterment," and has a slate of policy disagreements with Rouzer.
2022 Primary Election info
- New Hanover County Board of Elections - Find everything you need to register, find your polling location, and more.
- Early voting — One-stop absentee voting (commonly known as “early voting”) allows any registered voter to cast an absentee ballot in person on select days prior to Election Day. One-Stop voting allows voters an opportunity to vote when it best suits individual schedules. For the 2022 Statewide Primary Election, the in-person early voting period begins Thursday, April 28, and ends Saturday, May 14.
- Absentee voting — This method of voting requires registered voters to request a ballot through the new online Absentee Request Portal on the NC State Board of Elections website or complete the North Carolina Absentee Ballot Request Form✎ EditSign, and submit the form to the New Hanover County Board of Elections Office. Once processed, you will receive the ballot in the mail for you to complete and return prior to the Absentee Ballot Deadline (Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 5 PM if returned by hand to BOE office or Friday, May 20, 2022 if returned by mail with a postmark dated on/before May 17).
- Primary Election Day - Tuesday, May 17