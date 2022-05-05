The Newsroom: Rouzer and Southworth-Beckwith square off in GOP primary for NC's 7th Congressional district

Incumbent David Rouzer hasn't faced a serious primary challenger since Woody White in 2014. He has won the last several elections by comfortable margins and touts his successful record in Congress. Max Southworth-Beckwith, a Libertarian-leaning political newcomer, said he decided to join the race after the "debacle" of the U.S.'s withdrawal from Afghanistan. Southworth-Beckwith said "competition breeds betterment," and has a slate of policy disagreements with Rouzer.

Relate — The Newsroom: The four Democratic primary candidates for North Carolina's 7th Congressional District

2022 Primary Election info