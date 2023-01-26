NHC struggles with its library's growing homeless population. Plus, the reality of fentanyl exposure risk

On today’s episode, we’re unpacking the latest on the county’s effort to address homelessness — specifically, the growing population of unsheltered people congregating at the downtown Wilmington library. Plus, a look at an ongoing trend of law enforcement officers being exposed to fentanyl. It’s a powerful opioid, 50 times stronger than heroin — but is it strong enough for trace amounts on the skin to knock someone out?
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.