Former Trustee calls out complacent CFCC board, Winnabow's incorporation hopes, and more sign shenanigans
On this episode, the latest on now former-CFCC Trustee Jimmy Hopkins, who has added to the chorus of allegations against the college, describing a culture of complacent oversight and retaliation against critics. Then, will there be a Town of Winnabow? Probably not, but we get into why some were looking into it. And, a(nother) word about campaign signs.
Links:
