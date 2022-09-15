© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Port City Politics
Four years later, lessons from Florence. Plus, could the NHRMC nursing crisis have been avoided?

Published September 15, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT
Port City Politics wide

On this episode, we look back at Hurricane Florence, which drowned the Cape Fear region four years ago this week. Plenty went wrong during a punishing week of rain and flooding, but a lot of those missteps and issues have been addressed. We’ll also take a look at last week’s press conference, held by Novant Health to address the question that’s been hanging in the air for months: would the crisis at NHRMC be better if it were still owned by New Hanover County?

Hop in the way-back machine, and check out some of the knock-on crises that followed in the wake of Florence:

Catch up on the latest on Novant and NHRMC:

Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
Michael Praats - WECT
