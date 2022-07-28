© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
The personal and the political: The through-line in allegations against Olson-Boseman

Published July 28, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT
On this episode: the personal allegations against New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman aren't pretty, and some might dismiss them as tabloid fodder. But they help paint a broader picture of the financial and ethical choices made by one of the region's most powerful local elected officials.

Over the last year, WECT investigative reporter Michael Praats has broken a host of stories on Olson-Boseman, involving questions about her alleged misuse or mismanagement of tens of thousands of dollars of client funds. Olson-Boseman has also faced increased political scrutiny and, following her defeat in the primary election, changed political affiliation to Republican — only to face scorn from the GOP and open calls for her resignation by the Democratic Party.

Amid this political strife, and ongoing investigations, Olson-Boseman left the country to go on vacation — missing an important court date in the process. While on vacation, Olson-Boseman's mounting legal troubles allegedly caught up with her — and led to further allegations about financial mismanagement in her personal life.

Port City Politics
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
Michael Praats - WECT
