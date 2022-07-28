The personal and the political: The through-line in allegations against Olson-Boseman
On this episode: the personal allegations against New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman aren't pretty, and some might dismiss them as tabloid fodder. But they help paint a broader picture of the financial and ethical choices made by one of the region's most powerful local elected officials.
Over the last year, WECT investigative reporter Michael Praats has broken a host of stories on Olson-Boseman, involving questions about her alleged misuse or mismanagement of tens of thousands of dollars of client funds. Olson-Boseman has also faced increased political scrutiny and, following her defeat in the primary election, changed political affiliation to Republican — only to face scorn from the GOP and open calls for her resignation by the Democratic Party.
Amid this political strife, and ongoing investigations, Olson-Boseman left the country to go on vacation — missing an important court date in the process. While on vacation, Olson-Boseman's mounting legal troubles allegedly caught up with her — and led to further allegations about financial mismanagement in her personal life.
Lastest coverage:
- Julia Olson-Boseman's wife says county chairwoman drained accounts, maxed out cards, cut off communication
- Commissioner held in contempt asks that arrest order be temporarily lifted to allow compliance with demands for bank records
- State bar agrees to ask judge to lift arrest order for county chairwoman
Julia Olson-Boseman gets a frosty farewell, and an even colder welcome, as she switches parties