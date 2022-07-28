The personal and the political: The through-line in allegations against Olson-Boseman

Over the last year, WECT investigative reporter Michael Praats has broken a host of stories on Olson-Boseman, involving questions about her alleged misuse or mismanagement of tens of thousands of dollars of client funds. Olson-Boseman has also faced increased political scrutiny and, following her defeat in the primary election, changed political affiliation to Republican — only to face scorn from the GOP and open calls for her resignation by the Democratic Party.

Amid this political strife, and ongoing investigations, Olson-Boseman left the country to go on vacation — missing an important court date in the process. While on vacation, Olson-Boseman's mounting legal troubles allegedly caught up with her — and led to further allegations about financial mismanagement in her personal life.

Lastest coverage: