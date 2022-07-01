© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Port City Politics
Port City Politics

Olson-Boseman's problems persist, Minnicozzi quits race, Leland's wings clipped

Published July 1, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Port City Politics wide

On this episode: the North Carolina State Bar says New Hanover County Chair Julia Olson-Boseman mismanaged client funds and then lied about it — and they're not letting the issue go. Plus, Jason Minnicozzi was the Democratic candidate preparing to take on Republican incumbent Michael Lee for State Senate District 7... until he wasn't. And, Leland's aspirations for expanding its boundaries get checked by the state.

Links:

Tags

Port City Politics Latest news
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman
Michael Praats - WECT
See stories by Michael Praats - WECT