CoastLine: Cynthia Brown on the legacy of 1898 and how ignorance of Wilmington's history perpetuates the harms of white supremacy

The Cape Fear region continues to boom. In 2010, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Wilmington’s population at about 106,000 people. Just ten years later, the port city’s population had grown to more than 115,000. But one statistic is going in the other direction: the number of Black citizens who call Wilmington home.

In 2010, African-American people constituted almost 20% of the population. By 2020, that number had dropped to 18%, and the white population had grown proportionately.

The draws to southeastern North Carolina are easy to understand: beautiful beaches, milder weather, and friendly tax rates.

But according to one local resident, “Not knowing the history can be destructive to a community. When people have no sense of the ground they are standing on, they just keep perpetuating what has already occurred.”

This is what Cynthia Brown explained to Washington Post reporter Sydney Trent . It was October of 2020. Trent was writing about the parallels between the Wilmington, North Carolina coup d’etat of 1898 and 21st century concerns about voter suppression in the upcoming presidential election.

Even though she was born and raised in the Brooklyn section of Wilmington, it took years before Cynthia Brown learned details of the massacre that shattered families, gutted a thriving Black professional class, and caused her great-grandmother, from her deathbed, to grab Cynthia’s wrist and urge her to “run” if it ever happens again.

What Cynthia did know as a teenager: she wanted to shed Wilmington as soon as she could. And she did. After graduating from one of New Hanover High School’s first desegregated classes, she started college that very summer. She wasn’t sure she ever wanted to return to Wilmington, but she did. And today we’ll find out why.