CoastLine: Set Decorator Marthe Pineau on making The Crow, Idlewild, and the questions filmmakers need to answer about firearms on set

Matlock, Sweet Bird of Youth starring Elizabeth Taylor, Muppets From Space, Anna Karenina, Dexter, Tammy, Bolden, Idlewild, The Crow… What do they have in common?

Some were shot in North Carolina – but not all. Some are period pieces and some are set in modern times. Some are comedies, some are dramas. Some are TV productions. Some are films.

But they all have a look that film set decorator Marthe Pineau helped to create.

On this edition of CoastLine , we find out what it means to be on the team designing the look and feel of a film. We also explore the film community’s conversation and self-examination, after the most recent fatal shooting on a film set, and we hear how her experience on The Crow has shaped her view. The star of that film, Brandon Lee, died nearly three decades ago after another actor fired a prop gun at him containing a live bullet.

Guest:

Marthe Pineau , Set Decorator, Officer on the Board of Local IATSE 491

Sample credits: The Devil All The Time, Idlewild, Bolden, The Sweet Bird of Youth, The Crow, Dexter (the pilot), Anna Karenina

The North Carolina Filmmaker Series is holding a free screening of Idlewild on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 4 PM at The Pointe 14 in Wilmington. Marthe Pineau will participate in a live question-and-answer session after the showing.