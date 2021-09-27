CoastLine: Wiley Cash on why the ghosts in his first murder mystery haunted him and revealed an end he didn't see coming

Wiley Cash now has four novels under his belt. All three have enjoyed critical acclaim and won awards, including the Southern Book Prize, the Sir Walter Raleigh Award for Fiction, the Crime Writers Association’s Novel of the Year in the United Kingdom, the Thomas Wolfe Book Prize, the Southern Book Prize…. The writer himself has received the Pat Conroy Legacy Award – among others.

How is his fourth novel doing? Considering it just went on sale in September 2021, it’s too early to tell. But if first reviews are any sign, Mr. Cash is on his way to amassing another pile of awards.

When Ghosts Come Home is the first murder mystery that Wiley Cash has tackled, and on this edition of CoastLine , we find out why writing a mystery is a different kind of challenge. We also explore some of the themes around which the story turns: racial tension and white supremacy.