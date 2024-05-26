© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: New Hanover County School district updates

By Camille Mojica
Published May 26, 2024 at 9:01 AM EDT
The Cape Fear Rundown podcast is written and produced by Camille Mojica.
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. This week Rahcel Keith gives us some statewide and local school system updates.

Show Notes:
Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here's Rachel's latest on the school systems:
NC climate survey initial results for NHCS, local board survey underway

Here's Camille's piece on the NHCBOE vote on limiting school displays:
NHC school board passes snap motion to limit flags, displays in classrooms

Music this week:
Stage Kids

Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY and graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Her story focus revolves her deep care for children, young adults and mental health. You can reach her at cmojica@whqr.org.
