Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: Development 101; an octopus of revenue streams

By Camille Mojica
Published May 18, 2024 at 11:40 AM EDT
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. This week, Kelly tells us about her upcoming story on development and then Ben joins us to talk about all the ways our county government makes money its able to spend.

Show Notes:

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here's some recent county budget reporting, plus the link the FY23-24 budget Ben talked about (revenue's are on page 124!).

Stay tuned to Kelly's Development 101 story.

Music this week: Home

Cape Fear Rundown
Camille Mojica
