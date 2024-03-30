CFR: Snap! Red light cameras
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. This week, Ben and Cami talk about red light cameras and the people who oppose them.
Show Notes:
Thanks for tuning in this week.
Here's some of Ben's reporting and other links to info on red-light cameras over the years:
- Wilmington red-light camera lawsuit joins nationwide effort against ‘fifty-year-old error' (Port City Daily)
- Engineering board rules Wilmington’s red-light cameras installed in violation of state law (Port City Daily)
- Wilmington renews contract with the controversial company behind its red light cameras (WHQR)
- Oregon Engineer Wins Traffic-Light Timing Lawsuit (Institute for Justice)