Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: Kelly's latest; Ben's documents tell a story

By Camille Mojica
Published February 11, 2024 at 9:10 AM EST
Camille Mojica
Cami is back from being sick (after managing to outrun Covid for years, it finally caught up to her). This week we catch up with Kelly to go over some of her coverage from this past week, and then, Ben joins us with more documents that tell a story...

Show Notes:
Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here are Kelly’s latest stories:

Homeless Continuum of Care asks Wilmington and New Hanover County to only fund participating agencies

A Castle Hayne church's affordable housing effort has been rejected by the NHC Planning Board

County, city hold joint meeting on homelessness: No meaningful plan arises

Music this week:
Stage Kids

Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY and graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Her story focus revolves her deep care for children, young adults and mental health. You can reach her at cmojica@whqr.org.
