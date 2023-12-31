© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: Bridge politics; Holly Ridge; final 2023 thoughts

By Camille Mojica
Published December 31, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST
The Cape Fear Rundown podcast is written and produced by Camille Mojica.

Welcome back, to the Cape Fear Rundown. This week, we talk about how politics plays into building and infrastructure projects with Ben, and then, we talk to Nikolai about his reporting on Holly Ridge.

Show Notes:
Thanks for tuning in this week.

Kelly and Cami's recent story on the Cape Fear Bridge project and other links:

Nikolai's recent reporting on Holly Ridge:

Music this week:
Ben's segment: Spongebob season one themes
Nikolai and Cami's segments: Home

Cape Fear Rundown
Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY and graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Her story focus revolves her deep care for children, young adults and mental health. You can reach her at cmojica@whqr.org.
