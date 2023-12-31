CFR: Bridge politics; Holly Ridge; final 2023 thoughts
Welcome back, to the Cape Fear Rundown. This week, we talk about how politics plays into building and infrastructure projects with Ben, and then, we talk to Nikolai about his reporting on Holly Ridge.
- Cape Fear Memorial Bridge project logistics still murky with less than a month to go
- Emails show communication breakdown on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge repair project
- Toll-free: Wilmington officials shoot down private toll replacement proposal for Cape Fear Memorial
- Holly Ridge extends buyout deadline, swears in new council members
- Here's how Holly Plaza's USDA vouchers will work
- Holly Ridge mayor announces hotel stay extension for displaced Holly Plaza residents
Ben's segment: Spongebob season one themes
Nikolai and Cami's segments: Home