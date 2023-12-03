CFR: Ben talks about Ben David, the Sheriff's faulty legal counsel, and his marathon article
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. Everyone has been busy this week covering their own long term stories, but Ben has been hard at work himself. He joins us this week to give us some insight.
Show Notes:
Ben's latest:
Deep Dive: The New Hanover Community Endowment's uneven path to 'transformational change'
The Dive: Lightning strikes again (and again) in Jon David's district; Sheriff McMahon gets it wrong
Judge adds District Attorney Ben David back to crime lab lawsuit, reversing earlier order
This Wilmington-area private school says its security director resigned. The truth is much messier
