© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: Ben talks about Ben David, the Sheriff's faulty legal counsel, and his marathon article

By Camille Mojica
Published December 3, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
The Cape Fear Rundown podcast is written and produced by Camille Mojica.
Camille Mojica
/
WHQR
The Cape Fear Rundown podcast is written and produced by Camille Mojica.

Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. Everyone has been busy this week covering their own long term stories, but Ben has been hard at work himself. He joins us this week to give us some insight.

Show Notes:
Thanks for tuning in this week.

Ben's latest:
Deep Dive: The New Hanover Community Endowment's uneven path to 'transformational change'

The Dive: Lightning strikes again (and again) in Jon David's district; Sheriff McMahon gets it wrong

Judge adds District Attorney Ben David back to crime lab lawsuit, reversing earlier order

This Wilmington-area private school says its security director resigned. The truth is much messier

Music this week:
Home

Cape Fear Rundown
Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
See stories by Camille Mojica