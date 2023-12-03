CFR: Ben talks about Ben David, the Sheriff's faulty legal counsel, and his marathon article

Show Notes:

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Ben's latest:

Deep Dive: The New Hanover Community Endowment's uneven path to 'transformational change'

The Dive: Lightning strikes again (and again) in Jon David's district; Sheriff McMahon gets it wrong

Judge adds District Attorney Ben David back to crime lab lawsuit, reversing earlier order

This Wilmington-area private school says its security director resigned. The truth is much messier

Music this week:

Home