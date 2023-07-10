© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: James' recent adventures; a thorough Novant check-in

By Camille Mojica
Published July 10, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. This week James joins us to talk about why he was in Brunswick County and what other stuff we can expect from him before he heads out! Then Ben talks to us about what he and friend-of-the-show Kevin Maurer covered for for a story on Novant's progress, two years after buying New Hanover Regional Medical Center — which you can find here: A Novant Checkup

Stick around.

Show notes:

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here's Ben's latest:
A Novant Checkup

Cape Fear Rundown
