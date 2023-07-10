CFR: James' recent adventures; a thorough Novant check-in
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. This week James joins us to talk about why he was in Brunswick County and what other stuff we can expect from him before he heads out! Then Ben talks to us about what he and friend-of-the-show Kevin Maurer covered for for a story on Novant's progress, two years after buying New Hanover Regional Medical Center — which you can find here: A Novant Checkup
Stick around.
Show notes:
Thanks for tuning in this week.
Here's Ben's latest:
A Novant Checkup