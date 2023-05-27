© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
CFR: NHCS communication woes, deep water gets deeper, and hear Kelly on Weekend Edition!

By Camille Mojica
Published May 27, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. This week we’re going to start off talking to Ben about something that’s been frustrating parents to no end. Then, we talk to Grace about the plans to dredge the Wilmington harbor again, and finally we talk to Kelly about how affiliates get their stories on the air to a national audience.

Some on Ben’s reporting on communications with the New Hanover County School district:

The communication frustration caused by New Hanover County school lockdowns seems intractable, for now

Confusion reigns after real fight, then 'fake' fight calls, keep NHHS sheltered in place for hours

Listen to Kelly on Weekend Edition tomorrow morning at 8:35am on WHQR 91.3 or WHQR.org’s livestream. We have an app, too! You can find it at NPR.org here!

