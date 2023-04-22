CFR: NHCSB's town hall, Grace drives to Bolivia, and Novant's report card
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown! This week, we’re going to talk to Rachel about this week’s New Hanover County School Board’s town hall, and what was brought up. Then, we pivot to Grace and talk about her coverage over in Bolivia! The town, not the country. And lastly, Ben finally spills the beans on reporting he and Kevin Maurer of The Assembly have been working on.
Show Notes:
Here are a bunch of different links from Rachel that explain part of what we talked about in our segment, in case you missed something:
- Board members discuss NHCS budget at a spring town hall
- Top NHCS town hall issues: proposed book-review committee, curriculum concerns
- ‘Stamped’ out? The battle to remove an AP-English book from a New Hanover County school
- Way forward on Leandro case unclear after most recent hearing
- NHCS sues its insurance companies over $31 million in additional coverage in sexual abuse case
Here’s Grace’s story on our webpage: Brunswick Board of Elections to stay in nonprofit elections alliance
Here's some links for background on Ben's reporting: