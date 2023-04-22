© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
CFR: NHCSB's town hall, Grace drives to Bolivia, and Novant's report card

By Camille Mojica
Published April 22, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown! This week, we’re going to talk to Rachel about this week’s New Hanover County School Board’s town hall, and what was brought up. Then, we pivot to Grace and talk about her coverage over in Bolivia! The town, not the country. And lastly, Ben finally spills the beans on reporting he and Kevin Maurer of The Assembly have been working on.

Show Notes:

Here are a bunch of different links from Rachel that explain part of what we talked about in our segment, in case you missed something:

Here’s Grace’s story on our webpage: Brunswick Board of Elections to stay in nonprofit elections alliance

Here's some links for background on Ben's reporting:

Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
