Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: Yet another conference! Elon with Rachel and Kelly

By Camille Mojica
Published March 18, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT
Cape Fear Rundown 1400x1400 podcast

Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown! This week after work on Wednesday, Kelly and Cami drove three hours to the University of Elon for a conference! Funny how last week was one conference, and we’re at another this week. It was Cami's first ever one, and she had a great time, listening to an enthralling podcast on the drive there and back, meeting cool new people, and spending time with colleagues Kelly Kenoyer and Rachel Keith. At the end, over some meat and cheese, they talked about their thoughts.

Show Notes:
Thanks for tuning in this week.

Get to know a bit about the different panels that were held here.

Again, with your support, we’re able to go to these professional development events to be the best reporters we can be.

Cape Fear Rundown Latest news
Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
