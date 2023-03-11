© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Image from iOS (2).jpg
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: Yes, journalists have their own conventions too. NICAR2023 with Ben and Kelly

By Camille Mojica
Published March 11, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Cape Fear Rundown 1400x1400 podcast

Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown! Thanks for tuning in after a break last weekend, the ‘HQR newsroom was pretty empty because of an event that we’re going to talk about today! Ben and Kelly are going to talk to us about a very nerdy but important conference for us reporters…

Show Notes: 

Thanks for tuning in this week.

NICAR is presented by Investigative Reporters & Editors. Get to know more about IRE and their mission here.

Here’s Kelly’s tip sheet from her panel to get an idea of what she talked about!

With your support, we’re able to go to these professional development events to be the best reporters we can be.

Tags
Cape Fear Rundown Latest news
Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
See stories by Camille Mojica