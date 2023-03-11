CFR: Yes, journalists have their own conventions too. NICAR2023 with Ben and Kelly
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown! Thanks for tuning in after a break last weekend, the ‘HQR newsroom was pretty empty because of an event that we’re going to talk about today! Ben and Kelly are going to talk to us about a very nerdy but important conference for us reporters…
Show Notes:
Thanks for tuning in this week.
NICAR is presented by Investigative Reporters & Editors. Get to know more about IRE and their mission here.
Here’s Kelly’s tip sheet from her panel to get an idea of what she talked about!
With your support, we’re able to go to these professional development events to be the best reporters we can be.