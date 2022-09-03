© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Image from iOS (2).jpg
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: Journalism for everyone, Hopewood update, offshore wind's ONshore impact

Published September 3, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Cape Fear Rundown 1400x1400 podcast

This week, we're going to hear from Ben Schachtman about how we (and yes, you too), can get your hands on the documents that often make stories, Kelly Kenoyer gives us an update on the Hopewood situation, and Grace Vitaglione talks more offshore wind.

Show notes:

Thanks so much for tuning in this week.

Here’s a link to Attorney General Josh Stein’s Open Government Guide for the state of North Carolina. This is a great starting point for anyone interested in getting their hands on documents from government entities here in North Carolina. It’s got explanations for everything and explains the law clearly. Get familiar with your rights!

Here’s Kelly’s first piece on Hopewood, in case you missed it: Hopewood residents face eviction due to non-profit paperwork kerfuffle

Here’s Kelly’s latest piece on Hopewood: Hopewood's landlord allegedly refuses to accept rent payments; residents turn to Legal Aid for help

Here’s Grace’s latest story: The onshore aspect of offshore wind: Here's what to expect

Music this week:

Paths Unknown - ADMO
Promenade - Unfound
K.E.Y.S. - Emil Rottmayer

