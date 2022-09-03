CFR: Journalism for everyone, Hopewood update, offshore wind's ONshore impact

Show notes:

Thanks so much for tuning in this week.

Here’s a link to Attorney General Josh Stein’s Open Government Guide for the state of North Carolina . This is a great starting point for anyone interested in getting their hands on documents from government entities here in North Carolina. It’s got explanations for everything and explains the law clearly. Get familiar with your rights!

Here’s Kelly’s first piece on Hopewood, in case you missed it: Hopewood residents face eviction due to non-profit paperwork kerfuffle

Here’s Kelly’s latest piece on Hopewood: Hopewood's landlord allegedly refuses to accept rent payments; residents turn to Legal Aid for help

Here’s Grace’s latest story: The onshore aspect of offshore wind: Here's what to expect

Music this week:

Paths Unknown - ADMO

Promenade - Unfound

K.E.Y.S. - Emil Rottmayer