CFR: The latest on NHCS, investigating slumlords, and community health workers
On this episode, Rachel Keith goes in-depth on teacher salaries — and the teaching of Wilmington's 1898 coup and massacre in history classes. Then, Kelly Kenoyer breaks down her reporting on a property owner city officials call a "slumlord." And, Abdul Hafeedh Bin Abdullah, co-founder and director of Sokoto House, explains the mission of the Community Health Workers.
Links to Rachel Keith’s reporting, plus CoastLine’s deep dive on the 1898 massacre:
- NHC school board tackles wages, teaching history, Title IX, staffing, and more
- NHCS’s painful budget compromise: What happened, how staff are reacting, and how we got here
- CoastLine: New research on 1898 Wilmington coup leads to descendants of victims, clearer picture of the 19th century port city
Links to Kelly Kenoyer’s reporting on ‘slumlord’ Nine Lives, LLC:
- Wilmington deems Castle Street boarding house "unfit for human habitation." What happens to the tenants?
- City Council pillories "slumlord" Nine Lives, LLC for profiting off poor conditions
Details on Sokoto House
Music this week:
- Poppin’ Wheelies by Brian Wiztig
- Jazzy by Emapea
- Flowers by The Deli
- White Willow Bark by MF DOOM