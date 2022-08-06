© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
CFR: The latest on NHCS, investigating slumlords, and community health workers

Published August 6, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT
On this episode, Rachel Keith goes in-depth on teacher salaries — and the teaching of Wilmington's 1898 coup and massacre in history classes. Then, Kelly Kenoyer breaks down her reporting on a property owner city officials call a "slumlord." And, Abdul Hafeedh Bin Abdullah, co-founder and director of Sokoto House, explains the mission of the Community Health Workers.

Links to Rachel Keith’s reporting, plus CoastLine’s deep dive on the 1898 massacre:

Links to Kelly Kenoyer’s reporting on ‘slumlord’ Nine Lives, LLC:

Details on Sokoto House

Music this week:

  • Poppin’ Wheelies by Brian Wiztig
  • Jazzy by Emapea
  • Flowers by The Deli
  • White Willow Bark by MF DOOM

Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
