CFR: Rents soar, election integrity questioned, and we meet WallyBob

Published July 16, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT
This week we're going to talk about rent and just how much it's gone up in the region with Kelly Kenoyer, local election protests with Ben Schachtman, and Wallybob the gator with Rachel Keith.

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here's Ben's report on the election challenge:

Here are some links to Rachel’s reporting:

Music this week:

  • Poppin’ Wheelies by Brian Wiztig
  • Jazzy by Emapea
  • Flowers by The Deli
  • White Willow Bark by MF DOOM

Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
