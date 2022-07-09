CFR: Trash talk, NHRMC rumblings, and school safety

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Deep Dive: The results of a $10 million anti-violence study in New Hanover County Schools are missing – UNCW Professor Dr. Carrie Clements: “And everybody wants to base it [mass shootings] on mental health. All the data are clear that mental health patients are far more likely to be the victims of violence than the perpetrators of violence. People can do horrific things without having mental health problems, right? And that's why mental health is so stigmatized.”

Cop or counselor? Wilmington Police Department’s evolving relationship with mental health workers - Duke University Professor Dr. Allison Gilbert: “People with severe mental illness are far more likely to be victims of violence than to be perpetrators of violence. I think there can be a lot of misunderstanding about somebody who is in an acute mental health crisis, and levels of dangerousness around that.”

Poppin’ Wheelies by Brian Wiztig

walk but in a garden by LLusion

Bus Ride by KAYTRANADA

Plumskinzz by MF DOOM