Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: Trash talk, NHRMC rumblings, and school safety

Published July 9, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT
This week we talk about Cape Fear River Watch's hypothesis with Megan McDeavitt, how we navigate reporting on NHRMC complaints with Ben Schachtman, and how we can keep kids safe with Rachel Keith.

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here are links to Rachel’s recent reporting:

Deep Dive: The results of a $10 million anti-violence study in New Hanover County Schools are missing – UNCW Professor Dr. Carrie Clements: “And everybody wants to base it [mass shootings] on mental health. All the data are clear that mental health patients are far more likely to be the victims of violence than the perpetrators of violence. People can do horrific things without having mental health problems, right? And that's why mental health is so stigmatized.”

Cop or counselor? Wilmington Police Department’s evolving relationship with mental health workers - Duke University Professor Dr. Allison Gilbert: “People with severe mental illness are far more likely to be victims of violence than to be perpetrators of violence. I think there can be a lot of misunderstanding about somebody who is in an acute mental health crisis, and levels of dangerousness around that.”

Music this week:
Poppin’ Wheelies by Brian Wiztig
walk but in a garden by LLusion
Bus Ride by KAYTRANADA
Plumskinzz by MF DOOM

Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
