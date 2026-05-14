NC Local Staff

NC Local is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization helping people in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties understand how statewide issues and government decisions affect their communities.

At NC Local, we believe a healthier and more connected North Carolina begins with accessible and useful news and information. We deliver original reporting that helps residents understand how statewide issues and government decisions affect their lives where they live. We also strengthen the state’s news ecosystem by partnering, amplifying and collaborating with other newsrooms and community groups to fill gaps in local news.

From Murphy to Manteo, we’re convening North Carolinians to help them feel more connected—to each other, and to our state.