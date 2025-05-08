© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Mary Mungai

Reporter, UNC Media Hub

Mary Mungai is a senior from Hillsborough, NC, majoring in Media and Journalism and Data Science. She has experience in feature writing, public relations, and graphic design, as well as data analysis. Mary hopes to pursue a career in research communication, which involves communicating research effectively to a variety of audiences.