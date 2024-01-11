© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
  Josephine Wright poses in her yard facing a barren plot under development in Hilton Head Island, S.C., June 2023. Wright, who drew national attention from the likes of Tyler Perry and Snoop Dogg as she fought off developers in her final years, died Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at her Hilton Head home surrounded by loved ones, according to a publicist for her family. She was 94.
    Josephine Wright, who resisted development of family's Gullah land on Hilton Head Island, dies at 94
    James Pollard
    A woman on South Carolina's Hilton Head Island who drew national attention from such stars as Tyler Perry and Snoop Dogg as she fought off developers in her final years has died at 94. A family publicist says Josephine Wright died Sunday at her Hilton Head home. Wright had been fighting a lawsuit from an investment firm that sued her last year. The company alleged her property encroached on their proposed 147-unit neighborhood near land her late husband’s family had owned for over a century. Wright had moved decades ago from New York City to the historic Gullah neighborhood of Jonesville — named for a Black Civil War veteran who escaped slavery and purchased land there.