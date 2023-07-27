© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Hannah Schoenbaum is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

    Three Marines found at Hampstead gas station died of carbon monoxide poisoning, officials say
    Three U.S. Marines found unresponsive in a car at a North Carolina gas station had died of carbon monoxide poisoning. Deputies from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office found the three men Sunday morning in a privately owned car outside a gas station in Hampstead. Autopsies performed Wednesday by the North Carolina medical examiner's office determined that all three deaths were the result of carbon monoxide poisoning. Sgt. Chester Ward from the sheriff’s office told The Associated Press that the situation “seems accidental.” The lance corporals were identified as `19-year-old Tanner J. Kaltenberg and 23-year-olds Merax C. Dockery and Ivan R. Garcia.