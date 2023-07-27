Gary D. Robertson

Three U.S. Marines found unresponsive in a car at a North Carolina gas station had died of carbon monoxide poisoning. Deputies from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office found the three men Sunday morning in a privately owned car outside a gas station in Hampstead. Autopsies performed Wednesday by the North Carolina medical examiner's office determined that all three deaths were the result of carbon monoxide poisoning. Sgt. Chester Ward from the sheriff’s office told The Associated Press that the situation “seems accidental.” The lance corporals were identified as `19-year-old Tanner J. Kaltenberg and 23-year-olds Merax C. Dockery and Ivan R. Garcia.