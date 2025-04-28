Andrés OteroFreelance Journalist
Andrés Otero is a transportation planning professional based in Durham, North Carolina. He writes Andy Talks Urbanism, a personal blog and passion project where he shares his experience living in Durham without a personal vehicle. Andrés spends his free time bicycling, watching Carolina basketball, and sampling barbecue across the state. For professional inquiries, contact him on Instagram @andytalksurbanism.
Walking and bicycling in Wilmington and North Carolina face significant funding barriers, says advocateWhile many people simply hop in their cars and trucks in the morning and head out to work, school, or to run errands, there are plenty in Wilmington — and around the state — who walk or ride a bike. That can be problematic in areas where the roads are designed to accommodate these "vulnerable road users."