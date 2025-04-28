© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Andrés Otero

Freelance Journalist

Andrés Otero is a transportation planning professional based in Durham, North Carolina. He writes Andy Talks Urbanism, a personal blog and passion project where he shares his experience living in Durham without a personal vehicle. Andrés spends his free time bicycling, watching Carolina basketball, and sampling barbecue across the state. For professional inquiries, contact him on Instagram @andytalksurbanism.