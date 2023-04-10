© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Amy Passaretti Willis - Port City Daily

Assistant Editor

Amy Passaretti Willis is a journalist with a media arts and design degree from James Madison University and a culinary arts degree from Johnson & Wales. A native of New Jersey, she has lived in seven different states and settled in Wilmington last year. Prior to her move, she spent four years in Alexander City, Alabama, as editor of two community magazines. Amy enjoys spending time with her three fur babies, cooking and listening to vinyl.