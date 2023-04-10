Amy Passaretti Willis - Port City Daily

Amy Passaretti Willis - Port City DailyAssistant Editor
Amy Passaretti Willis is a journalist with a media arts and design degree from James Madison University and a culinary arts degree from Johnson & Wales. A native of New Jersey, she has lived in seven different states and settled in Wilmington last year. Prior to her move, she spent four years in Alexander City, Alabama, as editor of two community magazines. Amy enjoys spending time with her three fur babies, cooking and listening to vinyl.
The United Nations is publicly admonishing the U.S. and companies manufacturing PFAS for its role in creating a global PFAS contamination problem, infringing on human rights.