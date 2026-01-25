Power outages and canceled flights as winter storm brings snow, sleet and ice

An immense and powerful winter storm is blanketing the eastern two-thirds of the United States with a mix of heavy snow, dangerous ice and frigid temperatures, affecting tens of millions of people from New Mexico to New England.

Nearly a million customers across the South were without power on Sunday evening, as the effects of the weekend's massive weather system began to take hold. Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas were among the hardest hit.

States from Missouri to Maine were under a winter storm warning on Sunday. National Weather Service forecasters were particularly concerned about freezing rain and ice.

"Whenever we see these big ice events, we'll see various hazards; obviously bridges and overpasses being frozen over, and with trees and various different things that could fall into the roadways or potentially fall on houses," Nicholas Price, an NWS meteorologist in Texas, told NPR earlier.

The storm severely disrupted air travel. By Sunday evening, over 11,000 flights had been canceled in the U.S. and more than 4,200 were delayed, according to FlightAware.

Officials in multiple states also warned drivers to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

Reporters from across the NPR Network are covering the storm in each state — the impact and how officials are responding. We've also got tips for interpreting different weather notices, protecting your home or vehicle ahead of time, and for staying safe once the storm hits.

Alabama

Northwest portions of the state, including Lauderdale County, are some of the areas impacted most by the storm.

Under 2,000 people are without power in western parts of Lauderdale County, according to Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency Director Brad Holmes. Up to an inch of ice has accumulated on power lines and trees, with over 100 trees reported down across roadways throughout the county, Holmes told NPR on Sunday. Officials are working to get power restored before Sunday evening when temperatures could drop as low as the teens.

About 11 vehicles got stuck or slid off the road, with at least three crashes, while five people have been transported to the hospital because of falls, Holmes also said.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency and activated the Alabama National Guard. More than 350 service members have been activated and are assisting efforts in North Alabama, according to the Alabama National Guard.

The Alabama Department of Transportation on Sunday urged people to "avoid travel after temperatures drop and wait for conditions to improve."

Arkansas

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency Thursday and deployed at least 170 national guard service members to assist with the storm. The Arkansas National Guard said it was assisting Arkansas State Police.

Connecticut

Gov. Ned Lamont activated the state's Severe Cold Weather Protocol, which helps people find shelter from the severe cold temperatures.

A ban on commercial vehicles traveling on limited access highways in Connecticut took effect at noon Sunday.

Officials also pleaded with drivers to stay off the roads if possible, and there had been multiple reports of accidents since the storm began.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said in a Facebook post that schools and city offices would be closed Monday, and trash and recycling pickup would be delayed.

Delaware

By Sunday afternoon, several areas had recorded more than 6 inches of snow.

Gov. Matt Meyer urged residents to stay home. "This is not a let-me-run-out-to-the-convenience-store-real-quick kind of storm," he said in a video on social media. "Let's do everything we can to keep each other safe."

Beginning Sunday morning in New Castle and Kent Counties, driving was limited to emergency workers, public utilities, health care providers, snow removal operations, food and fuel deliveries and those with approved waivers.

Department of Transportation Community Relations Director C.R. McLeod said staff brined roads statewide on Friday to get ahead of freezing conditions once precipitation began.

District of Columbia

Georgia

The storm brought freezing rain, sleet, and snow to parts of northern and middle Georgia. A winter storm warning is in effect through Monday.

The University of Georgia closed its campus and announced that all in-person classes, campus events and activities will be canceled on Monday. The impacts of the storm will likely be felt days after the worst of the weather has passed, as officials say hazardous road conditions could affect Monday morning commutes.

Illinois

A snow emergency has been declared by the City of Springfield's Office of Public Works through Monday at noon.

There have been eight collisions with snowplows, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. "That's 8 fewer plows clearing roads. If you can, please stay home. If you must drive, slow down, don't crowd the plow, and give our crews plenty of space to work safely," the agency said on Sunday.

Indiana

The NWS warned of frostbite and said wind chills could reach 20 degrees below zero on Monday in northern Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said Sunday there have been "multiple reports of crashes and slide-offs" and is urging people to stay off the roads.

Indiana's electric grid operator declared a conservation alert, asking customers to conserve energy and prepare for the possibility of "planned outages."

Parts of Indiana recorded more than 12 inches of snow by mid-day Sunday and forecasters warned of another 1-3 inches late Sunday into Monday in the northern part of the state.

Kentucky

Jon Cherry / Getty Images / Getty Images A vehicle drives through snowy conditions on Sunday in Louisville, Ky.

At least 75,000 people were without power "and that number is expected to increase as ice accumulates," Gov. Andy Beshear said on Sunday.

There are 113 warming centers across the commonwealth, according to officials.

The NWS says central and eastern Kentucky could get the most snow they've seen in 10 years. Ice accumulations are more than expected, Beshear said.

In the city of Lexington, the storm "will more than likely take its place among the top 10" since 1887, says Emergency Management Director Rob Larkin.

Kentucky Utilities has an instant text and call alert service to inform customers about outages.

Louisiana

More than 140,000 customers were without power on Sunday afternoon.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry declared a state of emergency, which his office says "activates the State's emergency response and recovery program, allowing for direct state assistance to support operational measures at the parish level."

In the northern city of Monroe, Mayor Friday Ellis declared a state of emergency.

Maine

Snow was expected to pick up in the far northern state Sunday afternoon, but the NWS office in Gray said Sunday morning that it had already received reports of light snow and flurries.

Wind chills could reach 25 below zero on Sunday through Monday. "Probably the coldest temperatures are going to be seen up north and across the Western Maine mountains," said Steven Baron, a meteorologist in Gray.

Snow was forecast to fall Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.

Maryland

Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency and urged people to stay off the roads and to check on neighbors.

Hundreds of flights were canceled at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Sunday.

The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter is looking for people to foster dogs.

Massachusetts

Mississippi

More than 150,000 customers were without power on Sunday afternoon.

Todd Jordan, mayor of Tupelo, told NPR's Ayesha Rascoe that the state has been experiencing power outages. He said the biggest issue the state is seeing is downed trees due to freezing rain.

Missouri

Nebraska

Several cities, including Lincoln and Omaha, are activating warming centers for people seeking a reprieve from the frigid temperatures.

New Hampshire

As the Granite State braces for extreme cold, including temperatures of -30 degrees and wind gusts of up to 100 miles per hour, New Hampshire Public Radio has resources for finding shelters and staying safe in the frigid weather.

Warming centers were open across the state, with people encouraged to call 211 to find the nearest location, Gov. Kelly Ayotte said.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Sergeant Matthew Holmes is warning hikers against venturing out during the storm, but also offered recommendations on how to stay safe in hazardous conditions. "Although [hiking] is something that I worry about, and often drives me nuts, I know it's going to happen and we're going to have folks out there," he said.

New Jersey

On the heels of her inauguration, Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced an emergency declaration that went into effect for all 21 counties. Sherrill also announced a commercial vehicle travel restriction on interstate highways.

Snow fell steadily across New Jersey on Sunday. Trenton had received more than 7 inches of snow by early afternoon, the NWS reported.

State offices were set to be closed Monday, and New Jersey Transit temporarily suspended bus, light rail and Access Link on Sunday.

Acting Attorney General Jennifer Davenport warned businesses not to violate the state's price gouging law during the snowstorm.

New York

State officials said most of New York is expected to receive 1-2 feet of snow, while New York City and Long Island could get sleet.

Gov. Kathy Hochul urged residents to stay indoors, layer to stay warm and check on their neighbors.

The largest school district in the U.S. will hold remote classes on Monday. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said city schools would operate remotely, though school buildings would be closed.

Parts of the North Country could see wind chills as low as 50 below zero. Much of Central New York is also preparing for a week-long winter cold snap.

North Carolina

Ohio

The National Weather Service is predicting a total snowfall of eight inches to a foot in central Ohio this weekend.

Rock salt shortages may make driving in Northeast Ohio this winter more treacherous than usual.

As extremely cold temperatures grip Northeast Ohio, emergency doctors are warning that frostbite can develop faster than many parents realize, especially in children. "Thirty minutes or less typically is all the time that's required to develop frostbite in exposed individuals when the windchill is near zero," said MetroHealth emergency physician Dr. Jeremiah Escajeda. She advises dressing children in layers, keeping extremities covered and changing out of wet clothing.

Oklahoma

The winter storm has exited Oklahoma, as the state saw multiple rounds of snow on Sunday.

While the storm has largely passed, officials say hazardous road conditions remain and the biggest danger going forward will be the cold temperatures that are forecast to drop as low as -15.

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

NWS offices across the state issued a variety of alerts, including an ice storm warning and a winter weather advisory, which will run through Monday morning.

Gov. Henry McMaster urged South Carolinians to heed emergency warnings.

State Transportation Secretary Justin Powell said 3,000 road crew personnel will work statewide through the storm's duration. Powell said 1.5 million gallons of brine have already been put on the roads.

Forecast models show ice thickness between 0.5 and 1 inches occurring around Greenville and Rock Hill by the time the winter storm's precipitation ends on Monday. Low temperatures on Tuesday morning are expected to reach the single digits across parts of the Upstate.

Tennessee

Kevin Wurm / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Memphis residents shovel snow from a sidewalk in downtown Memphis, Tenn., on Sunday.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) said Sunday that much of the state is experiencing snow or sleet, with freezing rain set to come later. Much of the state will also receive a quarter-inch of ice, while some areas will see a half-inch, TEMA said.

More than 316,000 customers have lost power in Tennessee. WPLN's Rose Gilbert told NPR's Weekend Edition Sunday that Nashville had seen a spike in outages. "People have reported hearing these loud cracking noises, with trees coming down — as well as what looks like lightning, but is related either to transformers blowing out or arcing from the power lines," Gilbert said.

that Nashville had seen a spike in outages. "People have reported hearing these loud cracking noises, with trees coming down — as well as what looks like lightning, but is related either to transformers blowing out or arcing from the power lines," Gilbert said. But there were also moments of levity as the storm beared down. On Saturday, Gilbert observed dozens of people sledding at the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville "with everything from old-fashioned wooden sleds to pool floaties and cardboard boxes. It was a bit of a party scene. There was kind of an ad hoc après-ski sort of feel."

Texas

Vermont

Forecasters predict snowfall reaching 8 to 16 inches, with up to 2 feet possible in some areas.

Seven extreme cold weather shelter locations will be open over the weekend. Most are part of a state-funded network of overflow shelters that activate when temperatures fall into the negatives.

The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles has also placed a travel restriction on Route 9 through 7:00 p.m. Monday.

Virginia

Gov. Abigail Spanberger issued an emergency declaration and said it will take time for state agencies to clear roads in the coming days and asked people to stay home.

The Virginia State Police on Sunday urged people to avoid travel, saying wet roads across the state will turn icy overnight.

West Virginia

As temperatures drop, the West Virginia Department of Transportation urged people to be aware of black ice: "We need you to PAY ATTENTION and SLOW DOWN when traveling in these conditions."

Warming centers for unhoused people have opened across the state. "We won't turn anybody away," said shelter director Crystal Neff. "We'll find 'em a sleeping bag or a blanket, whatever we have, to make sure everybody's safe."





