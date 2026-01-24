© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
National Weather Service warns of dangerous winter weather, extreme cold in southeastern North Carolina

WHQR | By WHQR Staff
Published January 24, 2026 at 8:43 AM EST
NWS predicts the most serious winter storm impacts will be felt on Saturday night into Sunday by inland counties, including Marlboro, Robeson, Darlington, and Dillon.
NWS
According to the National Weather Service, the most severe impacts of ice and freezing rain will be felt inland on Saturday night through Sunday, while warmer coastal temperatures will cushion the impact of the winter storm. NWS predicts dangerously low temperatures across the entire region going into next week.

The powerful winter storm expected to impact a large swath of the country will bring freezing rain and ice to much of North Carolina, although coastal areas are expected to be spared from the worst, according to the National Weather Service. The entire region will be plunged into sub-freezing temperatures going into next week, NWS said.

The main window of concern is Saturday night into Sunday. NWS has issued an ice storm warning (more serious than a watch) for inland counties, including areas around and west of I-95. That includes Marlboro, Robeson, Darlington, and Dillon counties. Severe winter weather conditions are expected to make travel dangerous and could cause power outages.

There is a winter weather warning for all other counties, including coastal areas like Brunswick, New Hanover, and Pender counties.

NWS has also issued a small craft advisory that will remain in effect through early next week.

Dangerously cold conditions are expected on Monday through Thursday night, with single-digit wind chills possible across Southeastern North Carolina.

In Wilmington, the volunteer-run Warming Shelter is planning to open Saturday night and stay open for a week-long run. The shelter has asked for donations and volunteers. You can find more information here and sign up to help here.
Local Latest news
WHQR Staff
