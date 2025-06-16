Minnesota shooting suspect arrested. And, takeaways from Trump's military parade

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Top stories

The man suspected of killing a Democratic Minnesota lawmaker has been arrested and charged with murder. Investigators say 57-year-old Vance Boelter posed as a police officer and fatally shot former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, inside their home on Saturday. He is also suspected of shooting and seriously wounding Democratic State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. Investigators say they found a list of names and addresses of other public officials in a vehicle Boelter left in the Hortmans' driveway.

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher / Vance Boelter was arrested and is in custody on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

🎧 Officials haven't offered any new information about Boelter's motive, Minnesota Public Radio's Matt Sepic tells Up First. Several Democratic elected officials were among those on the list of people Boelter allegedly targeted. The list included names of people from other states, including Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Iowa. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said last night that Hoffman was moving toward recovery after coming out of his final surgery. Hoffman's wife, Yvette, exchanged texts with U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar yesterday, writing, "We are both incredibly lucky to be alive."

The U.N. and world leaders are calling for de-escalation as Israel and Iran exchange deadly fire for a fourth day. Iran's Health Ministry says more than 200 people have been killed, including many women and children, and more than 1,000 have been injured. Israeli officials say more than 20 people have been killed.

🎧 NPR's Hadeel Al-Shalchi says that while Israelis can sometimes be nonchalant about missile fire, this conflict "isn't the same at all." The Israeli air defense system, known as the Iron Dome, hasn't been able to intercept all of the missiles, leading to a level of destruction previously unseen in central Israel. In Bat Yam, one of the worst-hit strongholds, residents tell Al-Shalchi that they're rattled, but that this war was inevitable and had been hanging over their heads for decades. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doubled down on continuing the war in an interview with Fox News last night. Iran has not publicly signaled that ceasefire talks were imminent.

President Trump and leaders of some of the world's biggest economic powers are in the Canadian Rockies this week for the annual G7 summit. The gathering comes at a tense time, as the Israel-Iran conflict escalates, the Ukraine-Russia war continues, and Trump has imposed tariffs on all of his fellow G7 countries.

🎧 Trump and his fellow G7 leaders have clashed in the past over differing values, NPR White House correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben says. Trump's team wanted narrowly focused G7 agendas, centered mostly on economics, while other leaders wanted to talk about more expansive topics like climate change and gender equality. Leaders usually wrap the summit with a joint statement called a communique, but they've scrapped that approach this year. Kelly Ann Shaw, Trump's lead negotiator in 2019, calls the move "an improvement" and said last year's communique was "full of empty promises and platitudes."

Picture show

Raquel Natalicchio / AP / AP People gather in Houston for the "No Kings" nationwide demonstration on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via AP)

The U.S. Army celebrated its 250th birthday on Saturday with a massive military parade in Washington, D.C. The event coincided with Trump's 79th birthday. Critics viewed the parade as a politicization of the nation's armed forces. Protesters held No Kings protests in states nationwide, and some even joined in countries around the world. See photos of what the protests looked like from Texas to France, and read three takeaways from the parade.

Today's listen

Allison Robbert / For The Washington Post via Getty Images / For The Washington Post via Getty Images Kermit the Frog practices his University of Maryland commencement address in College Park, Maryland, on May 22, 2025.

As university graduation season comes to a close, Morning Edition takes a look at some of the most memorable celebrity commencement speakers of 2025. This year's speakers offered advice to graduates through humor, heart and hard truths. From Kermit the Frog to LeVar Burton, listen to some commencement speech highlights. Watch all of the featured speeches in full here.

Before you go

Catie Dull / NPR / NPR Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, SC on June 2, 2025.

Tomorrow marks 10 years since a white supremacist opened fire at Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, killing nine Black worshippers at a Wednesday night Bible study. A new book frames the tragedy through the church's historical legacy as the oldest Black congregation in the South. The death toll from the deadly Air India plane crash has climbed to at least 270. Viswashkumar Ramesh, the sole survivor, shares his story. The tiny town of Long Lake, N.Y., will be the sole beneficiary of proceeds from the sale of the $125 million Whitney Estate. The Whitneys were one of the wealthiest families of the Gilded Age, and were longtime benefactors of Long Lake.

This newsletter was edited by Obed Manuel.

Copyright 2025 NPR