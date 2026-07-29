Wilmington Health urology department set to close end of August

While no name was attached to the letter, the writer said the decision was “very difficult” and that the news could be “distressing.” WHQR reached out to a Wilmington Health spokesperson on Monday to learn more about why this decision was made and has yet to hear back.

Nonetheless, Wilmington Health said they would work with their urology patients over the next couple of weeks to support them through this transition. They added that they would provide copies of medical records, direct the patient to another provider, and support them in transferring their care plan, along with any medications patients need.

Wilmington Health, on its website, listed about five providers employed in the department – and that their specialties were in areas such as pelvic floor reconstruction, incontinence, and robotic surgery. These providers also saw patients at three office locations in Leland, Porters Neck, and Wilmington.

Wilmington Health's competitor, Novant Health, is one of the larger providers of urological healthcare in the Cape Fear region.

In a statement provided to WHQR, Novant Health’s Coastal Region Surgical Institute Director Natalie Talley wrote that Novant has “prioritized the recruitment of urology specialists in recent years to build up to our current established team of 8 physicians and 11 advanced practice providers. We continue to recruit new specialists, including several advanced practice providers in the coming months and a urologist joining us next year.”

Clinic locations for Novant urology providers are in Wilmington, Scotts Hill, Leland, Bolivia, Carolina Shores and Jacksonville. Talley added they are opening a clinic at Autumn Hall later this year.

Talley wrote that they are “collaborating” with Wilmington Health and “other independent physicians to prioritize patients under active treatment to ensure continuity of care.” She added that this includes their cancer institute teams.

As for specialties within Novant Health for urology, they can see patients for the following conditions: “urinary and bladder issues, prostate, bladder, testicular and kidney cancer, enlarged prostate, erectile dysfunction and pediatric urology needs. Treatments include minimally invasive robotic surgery options, including laparoscopic prostate, kidney and bladder cancer procedures, and aquablation to treat enlarged prostate.”

WHQR will update this article if Wilmington Health responds to its inquiry.

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