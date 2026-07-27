Public comment deadline on competing plans for New Hanover County hospital beds coming up
The deadline to give public comment on bids to build a new hospital in New Hanover County is coming up. North Carolina’s last State Medical Facilities Plan identified a need for 225 more hospital beds in the county within the next few years.
Since then, Novant Health, UNC Health and Atrium Health all filed Certificate of Need (CON) applications with the state. CONs allow the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to approve or deny hospital additions based on assessed need.
Novant’s proposal is to build a new 225-bed facility expanding the New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. UNC Health proposed a new hospital complex with no more than 150 beds about a mile from Novant’s medical center. Atrium Health submitted a plan for a 42-bed community hospital.
The review period for the CON applications is currently underway. People can submit public comments until Thursday, July 30. Comments can be submitted by mail, in-person, or by email.
There will be public hearings for the proposals in August. The state is expected to make final decisions in November.