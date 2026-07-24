Wilmington event commemorates the death of Allison Jackson Foy, invites families of the missing and murdered

Foy went missing on July, 30, 2006. Almost a year later, another woman, Angela Rothen, also disappeared. Tragically, both of their remains were found in the same area off Carolina Beach Road.

The Wilmington Police Department long sought a single suspect, Timothy Iannone, who had been a cab driver at the time. While police and prosecutors were never able to build a strong enough case to bring murder charges against Iannone, in 2022, he was convicted of rape and sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison. Given his age, he will almost definitely die in prison.

Related: Timothy Iannone’s conviction is justice for some, more complicated for others

But Iannone’s conviction provoked mixed emotions — and leaves the murder cases of Foy and Rothen unresolved, both for law enforcement and the families.

Foy’s sister, Lisa Valentino, has spent nearly twenty years pushing law enforcement, the district attorney’s office, the media, and the public to keep a focus on cases. She started working with the Community United Effort (CUE) Center for Missing People, a nonprofit founded in 1994 in Wilmington that assists the families and loved ones of missing people nationwide. To date, they’ve helped over 12,000 families. Valentino is now the outreach coordinator in her home state of New Jersey.

Valentino has continued to stay in touch with WPD and the District Attorney’s office, who both say the case is still active.

“The Wilmington Police Department remains committed to seeking justice for Allison Jackson Foy, Angela Rothen, and their families. While we don't have any new information to release at this time, their case remains an active investigation, and detectives continue to review information and pursue any credible leads that come in,” a department spokesperson told WHQR.

WPD also encourages anyone with information to come forward.

“Even years later, new information can make a meaningful difference in an investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department or submit anonymous tips through Tip411,” the spokesperson said.

District Attorney Jason Smith said he is preparing to review the case in the near future.

“I have been in touch with Lisa Valentino over the past year and a half. I told her that I would personally look at all the evidence in the case to determine if we had enough to charge any suspect or if there were any other investigative steps we could take. It has taken a while to get a copy of the complete file from WPD, but I anticipate beginning the review soon,” Smith said.

Smith added he’d taken similar steps in several other cold cases across Pender and New Hanover counties.

Valetino has routinely taken the anniversary of her sister’s disappearance as an opportunity to try and move the needle on other missing person cases. This year, she is helping to coordinate and promote an event with CUE in Wilmington, honoring not just her sister and Rothen, but the family members of all the victims of murder and disappearances in the region.

The “Day of Hope and Remembrance,” or “HOPE (Help Open People’s Eyes),” event aims to “honor and remember Allison Jackson Foy after a 20-year journey of seeking final resolution and justice.” The event invites “families to share memories, photos, and stories of their own missing or murdered loved ones in Allison’s memory.”

The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 25, at 1 p.m. in Northside Park at 610 Bess St. in Wilmington, across from WPD headquarters.

Families looking to attend can RSVP to Valentino by email at lvalentino86093@gmail.com or phone at 201-401-1664.

You can find more information about the CUE here .

Below: Event flyer, couresty of Lisa Valentino.