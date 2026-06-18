Lawmakers propose giving state auditor new powers after Jackson Board of Elections controversy

Just days after the release of text messages alleging State Auditor Dave Boliek’s office pressured WNC election officials to shutter an on-campus voting location, Republicans in Raleigh introduced measures to give Boliek more power to review elections.

The House bill (HB958) proposed overhauling several parts of state election law. The bill was making its way through the House Tuesday but stalled after protestors and Democratic lawmakers criticized the quick turnaround of the legislation.

On Wednesday, Republican senators introduced a separate bill (SB 1087), which only included the changes to the auditor’s authority. Sen. Ralph Hise (R-47), who represents many of the High Country counties and chairs the Senate Election Law Committee, served as one of the primary sponsors of the bill.

If enacted into law, the measure would:

Give North Carolina’s State Auditor new authority to review county voter rolls, ballots, and other records or equipment related to election security.

Give the auditor’s office additional powers to audit elections after certification.

Importantly, the proposed legislation extends the State Auditor’s power but says any of the auditor’s findings can not be used to challenge the outcome of an election.

Hise did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NC Local.

Already, Boliek holds appointment power over all 100 county election board chairs and members of the State Board of Elections, which are bodies that certify results.

Boliek told NC Local the supports the post-election audit provision that is in both the House and Senate bills.

“Post-election audits focused on the processes and procedures of elections will help improve confidence in our system of voting. This is common-sense electoral policy that will deliver additional accountability and transparency to voters across North Carolina,” Boleik said in a statement via email.

Boliek’s office did not respond to additional questions about his overall stance on the House bill or additional questions about other measures in the bill such as limitations on board of election members' speech and the ability to review voter rolls and election equipment.

Recently, the auditor and other Republican Party leaders were criticized by local Republican election officials in Jackson County for allegedly pressuring them to move an early voting location away from Western Carolina University – a change that many say disproportionately impacts young voters.

In text messages first obtained by NC Local, the Jackson GOP chair said he didn’t appreciate that board members had been “strong armed” on the issue, by the auditor’s office and other NC GOP leaders.

Governor Josh Stein on Monday shared his perspective on X.

“It’s outrageous that State Auditor Dave Boliek and the Auditor’s Office pressured local members of the Jackson County Board of Elections to reject an early voting location at Western Carolina University,” Stein wrote. “All lawful voters, including young people, deserve to have their voices heard. I thank the majority of Republican and Democratic county board members for voting for student access to the polls.”

In a split vote, a majority of Jackson County board members moved to keep a voting location on campus, but that now needs final approval by the state board who is expected to decide on the issue in August.

Last year, a Republican majority at the state level approved the Jackson County elections board plan to eliminate the on-campus voting location for the 2026 primary, making the closest site to WCU the Cullowhee Recreation Center site, about half a mile off campus.

“There is no legitimate reason for the State Board of Election to overrule the local board’s recommendation for the WCU location. Contact the NC State Board of Elections and tell them to do right by NC voters,” Stein wrote on X.

Boliek tweeted the merits of the off-campus polling place at Stein later the same day.

The Senate bill is only two pages compared to the 37-page House bill. The Senate version does not include requirements beyond expanding the powers of the auditor's office.

Share your thoughts

The legislature has a public comment portal where citizens can share their thoughts and perspectives.

The portal on the legislature’s website was open Monday morning for public comment on the bill. It was closed and reopened on Tuesday after Democrats raised concerns about the speed of the process. As of Wednesday afternoon, the portal was still open.

You can also reach out directly to your representative. Find out who represents you and their phone number and email here.

Did you act? Let us know!

Will Michaels contributed to this report.

This article first appeared on NCLocal and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License.

