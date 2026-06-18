After monthlong trial, jury returns guilty verdicts for two defendants in Tru Colors double-murder case

After two days of deliberation, including in-courtroom review of the state’s evidence, jurors found Omonte Bell and Dyrell Green guilty on all counts.

Prosecutors charged Bell and Green with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and robbery charges; the case centered around a deadly shooting that took place at the home of George Taylor III, the former chief operating officer of TRU Colors Brewery, in 2021.

The trial began on May 11 with a series of pre-trial motions, followed by jury selection, and a few weeks of trial.

The state’s case, presented by assistant district attorneys Doug Carriker and Sean Spiering, relied heavily on digital evidence, including cell phone messages and geolocation records. There was no conclusive fingerprint, DNA, or ballistics evidence, and M’Kalya Walker, who survived the shooting, was unable to identify the shooters in her testimony during the trial.

Green’s attorney, Matthew Geoffrion, and Bell’s attorney Meleaha Kimrey, argued the state’s case was circumstantial and couldn’t exclude other possible explanations for conversations and location data. They had also objected to the two men being tried together, arguing that it unfairly disadvantaged their case.

In the end, the jury felt the state had proved its case on all counts. After defense attorneys requested the jury be polled on its verdict, each juror confirmed their decision on each count, one by one.

Members of Korydreese Tyson’s family were in the courtroom when the verdict was read and appeared visibly emotional. Numerous other law enforcement officers were also in the room, as well as current District Attorney Jason Smith and former District Attorney Ben David, who oversaw parts of the case before his retirement.

Superior Court Judge G. Frank Jones sentenced Bell and Green to life in prison without parole.

According to StarNews , and several audience members, Bell apologized to family members and asked for forgiveness. Green maintained his innocence.

Bell and Green had been in the New Hanover County Detention Center awaiting trial since they were arrested in August 2021; their trial has faced numerous delays. Last year, a third suspect, Raquel Adams, was convicted and also sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Appeals are expected from both defendants.

