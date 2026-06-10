Responses to, and lingering questions about, the Hoggard valedictorian speech controversy

Appearing on Infowars in 2022, the far-right conspiracy theory site created by Alex Jones, West said that everybody had something of value, “especially Hitler.”

Later in the ceremony, fellow student Sarah Rudeseal grabbed a microphone from the podium to say that Hosek had omitted the end of the quote. She was cut off before she could finish speaking.

Rudeseal told WHQR in an interview she wanted to finish telling the public the rest of the speech, “‘Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. Listen to the valedictorian’s speech before they start quoting Nazis and changing the fact that they brutally murdered 6 million Jews and started a war that 85 million people died for,’ and that was all I had.”

Hosek’s response

According to WWAY News, Hosek’s family defended the quote earlier this week, noting that it was approved by the school district.

Rudeseal said of the family’s statement , “They didn't address anything that was actually the issue, it was like everybody does bring value to the table, and it's like, wait, but the problem was the rest of the quote was antisemitic.”

Hosek himself later responded to the controversy , sending an email to WHQR, “I reject antisemitism and hatred in all forms,” and asked that people “extend the same grace and understanding to me that I would want to show to others.”

WHQR followed up with Hosek, asking him if he knew who said the quote [someone whom he referred to as his biggest inspiration] — and whether or not he knew the full quotation, which included “especially Hitler.” We have yet to hear back.

Rudeseal’s experience

Once the mic was cut, she walked over to Hoggard principal Christopher Madden to receive her diploma. According to Rudeseal, he looked at her and said, “Nice try,” and then she sat back down.

Rudeseal was denied her diploma during the ceremony, although Assistant Principal Kevin Mininni gave it to her on the Monday following graduation. She said she was supposed to meet with Madden; however, Mininni told her he was in meetings that day. She was told to come back the following day, but later that evening, she received an email from Madden.

“The principal emailed my father and I, and he said that he would be passing on the issue to the superintendent, and we are just waiting for [him] to reach out to us with more information,” Rudeseal told WHQR on Tuesday.

She added that she feels that the principal is “diverting the responsibility from him to somebody else, because he doesn't want to deal with it, but that's not my business, and he can do whatever he wants.”

The school district has declined to say if she’s faced disciplinary measures, citing student privacy laws.

Itzelle Heinberg is a junior at Issac Bear Early College and a member of the Jewish community, who was sitting in the audience as Rudeseal’s best friend. She said she was on alert after some of Hosek's topics earlier in his speech, including this line, "In the age of rapidly advancing AI, however, no longer will it take perfected upbringings, strong genetic predispositions, or improbable luck to make great contributions to society."

So, when Hosek finished with an unknown author of a quote, she started Googling. She found the West quotation and alerted Rudeseal.

“[Heinberg] texted me, and said, ‘This is the quote, and this is where it's from, and it was a quote by Kanye West, minus the last two words, which were praising Hitler,’ and so [I was] just kind of freaking out, and I just kind of started writing everything out, and I was looking it up, and I was like, this quote doesn't come from anywhere else, it was the only place it could have come from," Rudeseal said.

Heinberg said of her best friend, “I think that that was a really powerful message of just standing up for other people who can't stand up for themselves.”

She added that in general, she feels valued by the students and staff at Isaac Bear, but Heinberg said she’s been a target of antisemitic comments from a former student in the past: “Kill yourself, you fucking Jew,” they said.

She added, “I didn't tell anybody for a long time. I eventually told my parents, and then at that point it had been two years, and he graduated, and it was kind of like water under the bridge.”

Another reason Heinberg and Rudeseal are concerned is that the school board has set a precedent of highly regulated speech among students and staff at New Hanover County Schools. They pointed to the classroom display policy, which had been amended several times, stating that schools cannot display certain flags or political content. The original policy in 2024 made teachers remove family photos and student artwork.

“They have been telling the teachers that they are not allowed to put political things in their classroom, so why would [Hosek] be able to say something of that nature, then you are letting him say his speech in front of 498 graduating students and their families," noting that he didn't face consequences but she did for speaking up.

After the speech, Rudeseal said many people came up to hug her and say ‘thank you,’ but she also received private messages that were negative. One that said sarcastically, “Enjoy your diploma.”

When asked if she was prepared for the consequences of her actions, Rudeseal said she was and that her motivation was to draw attention to the speech.

Rudeseal said she didn’t know Hosek personally — and that high school is, in her view, still relatively tribal in that, for example, students on the dance team, football team sit with their own.

“I'm not good in social situations, [...] but it's just like there are people that I know, that I like them, and I stick to that,” adding that while at Hoggard, she also noted a bleak racial divide between students taking honors and on-level courses.

Rudeseal is going to college next year, and as she leaves this chapter behind, WHQR asked if she would have done anything differently during the ceremony.

“I probably would have shortened my hook, so I could have actually gotten out what I wanted to say,” she said.

NHCS responds

NHCS Superintendent Dr. Christopher Barnes issued a statement, saying he regretted “the concern and distraction this situation has caused.”

He noted that NCHS “unequivocally rejects and condemns any messages of hate, discrimination, antisemitism, or other harmful ideologies associated with any individual or public figure.”

According to Barnes, Hosek's speech underwent the district’s standard review procedures.

“While the district did not identify any connection [to antisemitic comments] during the review process, we understand that some members of our community perceived the language differently,” Barnes wrote. “Listening to those perspectives is important, and we are carefully reviewing our graduation speech protocols and practices to determine how additional guidance and safeguards can improve the process moving forward.”

The district has not yet responded to requests for draft material related to the speech and the district’s parameters for approving graduation speeches in general. WHQR asked the district if it could confirm reports that an earlier version of Hosek’s speech included a more direct reference to West.

Below: Hosek's complete speech and statement; Barnes' statement

Hosek's speech, as approved by NHCS

As we celebrate our shared accomplishment today, I would like to reflect on a near-universal aspect of the human condition: the yearning for greatness. Everyone’s dreams, in some capacity, feature a desire for personal elevation, notability, or expansive impact. But actualization of said dreams can seem like an insurmountable task, and many are led to temper their expectations.

In the age of rapidly advancing AI, however, no longer will it take perfected upbringings, strong genetic predispositions, or improbable luck to make great contributions to society. The only required forces will be creativity, willpower, and passion: 3 qualities, endowed by God, in every one of you. It seems, in my eyes, that we are nearing a surge in personal agency. As you all graduate into the next chapter of your lives, please understand that your opportunities will continue to increase, while your limitations diminish. I want you all to leave today with a dream, a drive, and a belief in your potential success, because, as my biggest inspiration once said, “Every human being has something of value that they bring to the table.” Thank you and Congratulations, class of 2026.

Hosek's statement to WHQR

"My speech was about hope and optimism. As my classmates and I start a new chapter in our lives, I wanted to encourage them to remember that every person has value and that we all have the ability to make a positive difference in the lives of others. I’m distressed that a quote used in my speech distracted from the message I intended to share.

I want to be clear that I reject antisemitism and hatred in all forms. Those beliefs do not reflect my values. I ask that people consider my remarks in their entirety and extend the same grace and understanding to me that I would want to show to others.”

Dr. Christopher Barnes' statement

I want to address concerns that have been raised regarding a portion of a recent graduation speech. First, I want to thank the students, families, staff members, and community members who have shared their perspectives with us. Graduation is one of the most meaningful milestones in a young person's life, and our ceremonies are intended to celebrate our students' accomplishments. I regret the concern and distraction this situation has caused.

First and foremost, New Hanover County Schools unequivocally rejects and condemns any messages of hate, discrimination, antisemitism, or other harmful ideologies associated with any individual or public figure. We remain committed to ensuring that every student, family, and staff member feels welcome and respected.

As part of our established process, the speech underwent the district's standard review procedures, including a review of the speech in its entirety. While the district did not identify any connection during the review process, we understand that some members of our community perceived the language differently. Listening to those perspectives is important, and we are carefully reviewing our graduation speech protocols and practices to determine how additional guidance and safeguards can improve the process moving forward.

Our goal is to ensure that graduation ceremonies remain focused on celebrating students, honoring their accomplishments, and bringing our community together. We are committed to learning from this experience and continually improving the processes that support our students and families.

As a matter of policy and federal privacy law, the district does not discuss disciplinary matters or information related to a specific student's educational record.

We appreciate the continued partnership, trust, and support of our families and community as we work to provide a welcoming and respectful environment for all.