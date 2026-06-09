Ask a Journalist: Did New Hanover County send an employee to guard its downtown parking spaces?

Over the last week, several people have reached out to ask about the county employee, seen sitting under a small red tent in the parking lot of 320 Chesnut Street, the county-owned building which houses the Register of Deeds.

The parking lot includes spaces for the county commissioners and staff from the county manager's office (who attend meetings at the nearby courthouse twice a month). It also included spaces for public defenders, register of deeds patrons, and — for reasons that are apparently legally complicated — city council members (even though they moved out of the adjacent Thalian Hall and into the Skyline Center).

Recently, contractors working in the area have parked in the spaces reserved for the county "a number of times," according to a spokesperson.

The county's facilities management department is currently managing the spaces while nearby construction work continues. The county said it's a temporary assignment, not a new position.