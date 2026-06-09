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Ask a Journalist: Did New Hanover County send an employee to guard its downtown parking spaces?

WHQR | By Benjamin Schachtman
Published June 9, 2026 at 3:43 PM EDT
Spaces reserved for
Benjamin Schachtman
/
WHQR
Spaces reserved for the County Manager's Office at 320 Chestnut Street.

Q: What's up with the county employee posted outside the New Hanover County building at 320 Chestnut Street?

A: After contractors were found parking in spots reserved for county staff, the employee was temporarily assigned to monitor the lot.

Over the last week, several people have reached out to ask about the county employee, seen sitting under a small red tent in the parking lot of 320 Chesnut Street, the county-owned building which houses the Register of Deeds.

The parking lot includes spaces for the county commissioners and staff from the county manager's office (who attend meetings at the nearby courthouse twice a month). It also included spaces for public defenders, register of deeds patrons, and — for reasons that are apparently legally complicated — city council members (even though they moved out of the adjacent Thalian Hall and into the Skyline Center).

Recently, contractors working in the area have parked in the spaces reserved for the county "a number of times," according to a spokesperson.

The county's facilities management department is currently managing the spaces while nearby construction work continues. The county said it's a temporary assignment, not a new position.
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Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman