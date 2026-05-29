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NHCSO deputy resigns after being arrested on domestic violence-related felonies, other charges

WHQR | By Benjamin Schachtman
Published May 29, 2026 at 2:30 PM EDT
The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office detention center is responsible for over 90% of the overtime pay due to staffing shortages.
Benjamin Schachtman
/
WHQR
The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office detention center is responsible for over 90% of the overtime pay due to staffing shortages.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Alec Rauf resigned two weeks ago, the same day he was charged by the Carolina Beach Police Department on ten counts, including two felonies.

According to court records, 27-year-old Alec Matthew Rauf was arrested on May 14 on multiple charges related to a woman he was dating.

The arrest warrant for Rauf lists ten counts, including two felonies: assault by strangulation and second-degree kidnapping. He’s also accused of eight serious misdemeanors, including domestic violence, communicating threats, and assault with a deadly weapon, in this case, a handgun he allegedly pointed at his romantic partner and held to her head, according to the warrant. The exact timeline is unclear from court records, but the incident(s) took place between May 9 and 11, according to the warrant and court file.

Court records indicate that at least three search warrants were issued the day prior to Rauf’s arrest, including for his residence, his electronic devices, and the Snapchat accounts for him and his partner.

Daily bulletin records from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office indicate Rauf was arrested at the court complex at 316 Princess Street. According to employment records, Rauf had been hired as a detention officer at the beginning of 2024 and later assigned to the Sheriff’s Office judicial division, where he was reportedly a bailiff or courthouse security deputy.

Court records, including warrants and release orders, indicate Rauf was released on a $10,000 secured bond shortly after being served with an arrest warrant. His release order prohibits him from direct contact with the alleged victim.

Rauf has retained private legal counsel, who declined to comment on the situation at this time. There’s a hearing for his case scheduled for next week.
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Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman