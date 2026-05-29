City of Wilmington leadership positions announced as part of reorganization project

On Friday, city officials announced Suzanne Russell will step in as Director of Compliance. Susan Habina-Woolard will be the new Department of Transportation Director. Last week, Robin Slade was named as the new Asset and Property Management Director.

The Assets and Property Management Director oversees the city’s properties, fleet, and other assets. Slade has over 15 years experience with facilities and asset management. Her last role was with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, as Director of Custodial Services. She oversaw over 180 buildings and led over 600 employees in the role, according to the city.

As Director of Compliance, Russell will handle things like permitting, code enforcement, and zoning administration. She has over nine years of experience in planning, both municipal and in the private sector. Russell has held roles with the town of Morrisville and the town of Southern Pines. Most recently, she worked as a planner and assistant project manager for civil engineering firm WithersRavenel.

Habina-Woolard will lead the Department of Transportation’s traffic engineering, development design review, streets, stormwater, and Vision Zero programs; Vision Zero is an international program aimed at eliminating traffic deaths and injuries. She has over 25 years of experience in engineering and transportation. Her last role was town manager for Matthews, North Carolina, where current Wilmington City Manager Becky Hawke was previously employed as town manager.

The new arrivals are part of the restructuring effort Hawke ushered in earlier this year. She called it “tearing down” the existing order. The reorganization involved creating new roles and departments as well as merging old ones.

Related: City of Wilmington implementing major reorganization project

It came after a series of firings and resignations in city management, which the city says are unrelated. Two heads in trash and recycling were fired. A deputy city manager, director of economic development, HR director, and zoning administrator all resigned in the months leading up to the city’s restructuring announcement.

Related: Departure of top City of Wilmington staff continues as HR director resigns

Slade’s first day will be June 1. Russell and Habina-Woolard will start on June 15.