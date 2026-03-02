Departure of top City of Wilmington staff continues as HR director resigns

On Monday afternoon, the city’s HR director notified city staff by email that he had submitted his resignation, continuing a trend of high-ranking employees leaving the city.

Clayton Roberts noted he was pursuing “another professional opportunity,” and said he’d focus his remaining time on ensuring a “smooth and orderly transition.” Roberts has served as HR director for about three years and has worked for the city for about fourteen years (excluding a yearlong stint at Boeing), according to his employment history on LinkedIn.

The city shared the email Roberts sent to staff on Monday, but declined to comment further.

According to Roberts’ email, he submitted his resignation on Wednesday, February 25 — one day before he was named in a federal lawsuit.

The suit was filed on behalf of Kimberly Carson, who served as the city’s DEI director from May 2024 until May of last year, when she was fired. Carson’s lawsuit makes a number of allegations concerning systemic racism and dysfunction in the city’s administration under former city manager Tony Caudle, who retired not long after Carson was fired. Carson alleges that Clayon failed to act on an HR issue she brought to his attention, and ultimately named him in a grievance, along with the city manager, deputy manager, attorney, and others. The grievance was rejected, and Carson was fired not long afterward.

The city has declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Related: Former Wilmington DEI director alleges wrongful termination, systemic racism, and other issues in city government

Roberts is only the latest top employee to leave the City of Wilmington. Since late last year, there have been a host of high-profile exits, including the resignation of the city’s economic development director, deputy city manager , and zoning administrator, and the firing of the public services director and superintendent of recycling and trash.

Related: What’s going on in city hall? (Sunday Edition)

The turnover began after the city’s new manager, Becky Hawke, brought Dennis LaCaria on in a chief of staff role (a position that the city has not had in recent history). Hawke started in late June; she hired LaCaria in early October.

After the first pair of resignations in early November, the city noted it had already been looking at its organizational chart. Several sources, who requested to remain anonymous due to confidentiality concerns, have suggested a larger reorganization is being planned, but the city has yet to comment on that publicly.

Clayton wrote positively about Hawke in his email to staff.

“As I look ahead, I am excited about the direction of the organization and deeply appreciative of the leadership Becky Hawke has demonstrated over the last several months. Her vision and commitment have positioned this organization well for continued success,” he wrote.

Below: Clayton Roberts’ resignation email, sent Monday, March 2:

Employees,

Last Wednesday, I formally submitted my resignation from my role as Human Resources Director to pursue another professional opportunity. My final day with the city will be Friday, March 13.

It has been an honor to serve this organization for the past 14 years. I am especially proud of and thankful for the HR team and have full confidence they will continue doing great work for the organization moving forward. I am also grateful for the collaboration, candor, and professionalism so many of you have consistently demonstrated across departments.

Over the coming weeks, I will remain focused on ensuring a smooth and orderly transition.

As I look ahead, I am excited about the direction of the organization and deeply appreciative of the leadership Becky Hawke has demonstrated over the last several months. Her vision and commitment have positioned this organization well for continued success.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve alongside you. I wish each of you continued success in the important work ahead.

